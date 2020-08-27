675,159 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 675,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,898,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cabana LLC owned 0.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,663.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $897,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. 205,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.