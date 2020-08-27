8,702 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 2,407,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,404. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

