A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 5.2%

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 817,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 539,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $694.35 million, a PE ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $171,416. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 294,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.