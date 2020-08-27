AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

