Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASEI stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). 73,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $129.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.84 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.63.

In related news, insider Richard Burns bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,560.56).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

