Abyss Token Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $890,732.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.68 or 0.05441076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinPlace, YoBit, Hotbit, Kyber Network, DDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, ZBG, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

