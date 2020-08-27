Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 129,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $1,184,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 405,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,368. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXDX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

