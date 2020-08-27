Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $133,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.45. 2,322,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,283. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $241.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

