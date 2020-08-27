Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. 201,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 269,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,667.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

