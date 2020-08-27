ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ANIOY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 2,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

