Achain Price Tops $0.0176 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Achain has a market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.94 or 0.05444190 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

