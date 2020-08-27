Adelphoi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $194,410.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.01640446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00199435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00153442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

