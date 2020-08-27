AdEx Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $955,415.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. AdEx has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $955,415.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.68 or 0.05441076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

