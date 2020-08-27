Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Down 5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 593,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

