Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Quilter Plc’s 8th Largest Position

Quilter Plc raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,516 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,271. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $533.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

