Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Down 6%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 564,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 836,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

ADRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $14,025,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,472 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $4,627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

