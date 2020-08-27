Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 5.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48. 1,949,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,853,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.53.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 82.46%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 99.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.