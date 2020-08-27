Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 15,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 215,842 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 147.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 26,630,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.