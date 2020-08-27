Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after buying an additional 289,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.26. 3,029,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.