Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,031 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,798,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,462,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.