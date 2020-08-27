Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

