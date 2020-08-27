Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $44.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $533.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

