Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.18. 3,116,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

