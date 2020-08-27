Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 31,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 3,427,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

