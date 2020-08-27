Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.44. 908,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

