Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,055 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.65. The company had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $432.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average is $346.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

