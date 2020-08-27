Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,061 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.