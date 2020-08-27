Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 17.3%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price dropped 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 1,950,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 841,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.41.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

