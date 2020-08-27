AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 240.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

