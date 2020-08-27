Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.84. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 13,303 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOIFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

