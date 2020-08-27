AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Down 7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,680,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,620,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.