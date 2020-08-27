Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Down 5.7%

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.14. 649,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 623,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,231,832. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

