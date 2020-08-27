Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $44.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,652.38. 3,993,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1,123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,614.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,518.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,384.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.