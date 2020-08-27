Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 21.5% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,383.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

