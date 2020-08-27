Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ethic Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The company has a market capitalization of $1,107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

