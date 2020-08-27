Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $38.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,652.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,518.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

