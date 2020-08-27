Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $38.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,384.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

