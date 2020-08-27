AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 16.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 31,865,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 6,830,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 203.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 393,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

