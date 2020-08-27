Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for about 4.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Amcor worth $98,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 4,956,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

