American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Price Down 9.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 533,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 168,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $518.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

