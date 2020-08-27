Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

