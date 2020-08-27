Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 180.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 232,130 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amgen were worth $84,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

