Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. The company has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.