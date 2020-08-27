Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Equinix accounts for 1.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $782.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,853. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $805.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $756.56 and its 200 day moving average is $678.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock worth $3,894,557. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

