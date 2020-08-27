Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 300,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,376. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 100.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.