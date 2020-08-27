Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 6,886,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,372. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.