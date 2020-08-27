Analysts Expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $374,438 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATN International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.