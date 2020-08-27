Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

NYSE PCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 27,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,674. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.