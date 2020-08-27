Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.
Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period.
NYSE PCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 27,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,674. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.
Pacific City Financial Company Profile
Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
