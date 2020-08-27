Analysts Expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

VCNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,126,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,420.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

