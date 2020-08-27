Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/9/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/9/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/6/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 463,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 22.24. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock worth $44,555,966. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 690,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 200,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

